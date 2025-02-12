Invest Karnataka 2025: Bengaluru to Lead India’s First Foundational AI Model, Says Rajnath Singh

At the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised India’s focus on creating a market-driven economy by cutting down bureaucratic hurdles for investors. He also mentioned Bengaluru as the starting point for India’s first Foundational AI Model, highlighting the city’s role in global innovation and progress.

Singh also noted Bengaluru’s importance in India’s aerospace industry, with companies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited contributing to the sector’s growth. He praised India’s Cooperative Federalism approach, where the Central and State Governments work together, pointing to the successful GST implementation as an example.

Singh acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose experience as a Chief Minister in Gujarat led to the tradition of hosting Investors Summits. This practice has been embraced by many states across India, signaling positive progress for the economy.

India is no longer bogged down by red tape, Singh said, and now offers a welcoming environment for investors. He assured that the government’s commitment to a market-led economy, with private sector leadership, will provide a stable and predictable policy environment for businesses to thrive.

With India becoming one of the fastest-growing markets globally, recent decisions, such as the Reserve Bank of India’s reduction in the repo rate and significant income tax cuts, are expected to further boost demand and enhance disposable income for the population.