Is Guv’s joint address necessary: BJP queries govt

Bengaluru: Senior BJP MLA and former Minister S. Suresh Kumar has urged political parties in the state to deliberate on whether the tradition of the Governor addressing the joint session of the legislature should continue. He said Karnataka should take the lead in making a decision on the issue.

Suresh Kumar made the remarks on the floor of the House on Friday while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru.

“The state has seen 18 Governors so far. Some are remembered fondly, while others are remembered for different reasons, which I will not go into. The Governor’s address has remained a colonial hangover. There is a need to revisit it. Is it relevant today? A neighbouring Chief Minister has even suggested moving a constitutional amendment to stop the Governor’s address,” he said.