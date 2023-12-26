Is Sumalatha contesting again from Mandya in 2024 LS polls?

Bengaluru: Amid the pre-election alliance between JDS and BJP, there is curiosity about Sumalatha Ambareesh’s next move. Challenging star Darshan has given an important hint about this news. Actor Darshan informed that Sumalatha Ambareesh can contest from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Actor Darshan, who participated in the Kaatera movie pre-release function, along with his movie promotion, he has also started soliciting votes for Sumalatha. ‘Give Sumamma an opportunity to serve you again,’ the star himself has given a call to the people of Mandya during his speech. By this he has given a strong hint that Sumalatha Ambareesh can contest again in Mandya.

It is curious to know what is the next move of Sumalatha Ambareesh who has seen more political conflict with JDS. Also, interest is being shown whether JD(S) will try to oust Sumalatha Ambareesh from the constituency, who is very close to the BJP.

However, it is not just Darshan who has spoken about it, even Sumalatha Ambareesh has stated she is sure to contest in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency whether she gets a ticket from the BJP and JDS alliance camp or not. Challenging star Darshan has not only said this, but Sumalatha herself has made it clear in the past that she will not go anywhere from Mandya.