IT raids have nothing to do with BS Yediyurappa: CM Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary

Bengaluru: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's close aide and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretary MP Renukacharya on Friday denied any connection between Yeddyurappa and the Income Tax (IT) raids on his close aides.

Rumours are doing the rounds that IT raids on Yeddyurappa's close aide Umesh were carried out as a political weapon to keep the veteran leader and his son Vijayendra in check.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, MP Renukacharya said, "The rumours on IT raids on BSY close aides are false and has nothing to do with Yeddyurappa. BSY has not been sidelined by the BJP." Responding to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, and Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks about the Sangh Parivar, Renukacharya said, "No one has the moral right to criticize the Sangh Parivar. The leadership of Sangh Parivar does not desire power. The RSS is an organization that makes sacrifices for the country."