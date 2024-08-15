‘Jana Vana’ festival of forests and people from August 22

Bengaluru”: “Jana Vana,” a 5-day celebration of forests, wildlife, and people, will take place from August 22–26, at the Bannerughatta Biological Park (BNP), in collaboration with Azim Premji University and All Living Things: Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). With the theme of Climate Change and Biodiversity, an exhibition is being set up within the Zoo, workshops for students and teachers, and a film festival over the weekend.

Throughout the five days, participants in the exhibition organised by Azim Premji University will be guided by a dedicated resource person through true stories and breathtaking creations from nature that have been documented nationwide.

The student workshop is designed specifically to give students in grades 7 through 12 the chance to investigate the diversity they come across on a daily basis. This workshop would take place on August 22, August 23 and August 26 in the zoo from 10 am to 1:30 pm, with a maximum of 120 participants per day. A maximum of 30 students per school with 2 teachers can enrol for each of the workshops by filling out the Google form. Along the same line, a workshop for teachers will be held on August 24 for a maximum of 40 teachers from any school. Participation is allotted on a first-come, first-served basis through a confirmation email. A collection of feature films from around the globe that emphasise the interdependence of all living forms has been assembled by ALT EFF. Prior registration is required for the film festival, with a maximum of 120 participants per film.