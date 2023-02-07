JD(S) MLA holds road show in constituency 

Mysuru: JD(S) MLA GT Deve Gowda, who had been facing tough challenges from not just Congress but also disgruntled supporters in the party, held a mega rally at Daripura in his native Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, on Sunday. Incidentally, it was his son GD Harish's birthday too. In the guise of a birthday celebration, he held a massive political rally to prove his critics wrong. Participation of JD(S) Youth leader and son of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy Nikhil Kumaraswamy added more power to the rally.

It may be recalled here that one of his closest associates Mavinahalli Siddegowda had openly criticized GT Deve Gowda and joined the Congress in the presence of Siddaramaiah, recently. This had soured the relationship between the two and Siddegowda had even challenged Deve Gowda to prove his strength.

On Sunday, supporters of GT Devegowda held a bike rally from Siddegowda's home turf, Mavinahalli. Nikhil Kumaraswamy accompanied Harish Gowda in a mega road show from Hinkal junction. It may be recalled here that GD Harish Gowda has already been given a ticket to contest from Hunsur constituency. He has kept himself busy at Hunsur, interacting with the people, as the elections are fast approaching.