Jumbos receive grand farewell before leaving for their forest abodes

It was time to bid adieu to Dasara champions -the five veteran elephants who remained the prime attraction at the Dasara jumbo savari procession on Monday, and send them off to their respective forest camps at Mysuru Palace courtyards on Wednesday.



DCF Alexander M G and Dr D N Nagaraj, veterinarian in-charge of Dasara elephants, who trained the elephants in just 22 days, were all happy about completing the jumbo task of the year successfully. They both thanked all five gentle giants including Abhimanyu, Gopi, Vikrama, Vijaya and Cauvery, by offering poojas to them, and pampering them by feeding them with jaggery and fruits around 10.30 am.

DCP Mysuru Palace security Chandrashekar who monitored their security, also took part in the poojas. They also had breakfast with mahouts and kaavaadis, the caretakers of the jumbos at Palace courtyards and patted their backs for the job well done.

After 28 days of stay in Mysuru Palace courtyards, the mahouts and kaavaadis who could not bring their families with them this year as they used to do every year due to the Covid 19 scare were eager to get back to their homes.

Tears could be seen welling up in Abhimanyu's eyes, who successfully performed the jumbo task of carrying 750kg golden howdah, as though he was unwilling to go back to his forest camp. However, his mahout Vasantha explained with a smile that the tears were only due to excess heat. Vasantha, 36, had fasted on Monday until the procession was done, though it is not a custom, to ensure he performed his mega task of leading Abhimanyu with all devotion. "It was the happiest moment in life to lead Abhimanyu in procession this year. I have led him when he participated in operations to catch elephants and tigers in Karnataka and other States. But this was the proudest moment.

I am thankful to DCF Alexander and Dr Nagaraj who had all confidence in me and Abhimanyu, and supported me well for completing this task successfully. Abhimanyu was trained to carry wooden howdah and sand bags weighing 750 kg for 4.8km long regular procession route from Mysore Palace courtyards to Bannimantap grounds for the past 17 years.

He had successfully carried wooden howdah during Dasara procession held at Sriranpatna taluk in Mandya district for past six years. This year the procession was within palace premises. So I had all confidence that Abhimanyu would do well. Yet, when Mahesh led veteran elephant Arjuna who carried golden howdah in 2016 procession, prior to him his father Dodda Maasthi had already led Arjuna for six years.

My father late Sannappa, elder brother Lingappa, my mother Sannamma's father late Sannappa and mother's brother Doreyappa are all mahouts. I have been handling Abhimanyu for the past 21 years. My father Sannappa was mahout (main caretaker) of Abhimanyu, and I acted as his kavadi (assistant caretaker). After my father passed away I have been mahout of Abhimanyu for the past seven years. But when my father led Abhimanyu, he had not carried golden howdah. So though I was confident that Abhimanyu will do this prime task successfully, I felt it was challenging for me. I am very happy that Abhimanyu has done his prime task successfully," he said.

The elephants one by one were helped into their respective trucks around 11 am for their journey from the Mysuru Palace to their forest camps where they reached by around 2 pm.

Abhimanyu returned to Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger reserve, along with his mahout Vasantha and kaavaadi Raju. The other four elephants Vikrama , Gopi, Vijaya and Cauvery returned to Dubaare camp of Madikeri wild life division.