K-RIDE to invite fresh tenders for pending civil works

Bengaluru: The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) will invite fresh tenders for the balance civil works of Corridor-2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, K-RIDE said the state Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, directed it to proceed with fresh tenders for Corridor-2—the Mallige line between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanawara—in three packages.

The Managing Director of K-RIDE, Govinda Reddy, has been instructed to take necessary action to ensure the continuation of work without delay, the statement added.

The decision was taken on the advice of K Shashi Kiran Shetty, Advocate General of the Government of Karnataka, to invite fresh tenders for balance civil works pending arbitration proceedings, K-RIDE said.

“The tenders will be invited in three packages for Corridor-2 and will be awarded by December 2025. Similarly, the tenders for balance civil works for Corridor-4 are also expected to be invited in suitable packages in November 2025,” K-RIDE said. The statement said this decision was taken by the K-RIDE Board following the “unilateral and illegal termination of both Corridor-2 and Corridor-4 contracts by L&T.”

Earlier, L&T had entered into agreements with K-RIDE for Corridor-2 (Chikkabanawara to Benniganahalli) and Corridor-4 (Heelalige to Rajanukunte) on August 26, 2022, and December 30, 2023, respectively. The contract periods were extended up to September 2026 and October 2026 at the contractor’s request, it added.