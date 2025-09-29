Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry elects P. B. Ahmed Mudassar as new president

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the apex body representing trade and industry in coastal Karnataka, elected Shri P. B. Ahmed Mudassar as its new President during its 85th Annual General Meeting held at the chamber’s registered office.

The meeting also saw the election of Divakar Pai Kochikar as Vice-President, CA Abdur Rahman Musba as Honorary Treasurer, and Ashwin Pai Maroor and Jeethan Allen Sequeira as Honorary Secretaries. The Board of Directors for 2025-26 includes prominent business figures such as Aditya Padmanabha Pai, Ms M. Athmika Amin, Amith Ramachandra Acharya, Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, and others.

Mudassar, a partner at the family business M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Sons engaged in spice and hill produce trading, holds a B.E. in Biotechnology from NMAMIT, Nitte, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Alliance Business Academy, Bengaluru. He has also completed a Management Development Certification in Investment Banking from IIM Kozhikode.

Addressing members, Mudassar reflected on the Chamber’s roots as a body of rice merchants and highlighted its evolving role in supporting the modern trading community. He stressed the importance of collaboration with administration, affiliated organisations, and like-minded bodies to foster cohesive regional development.

He emphasised sustainable growth, the promotion of “Brand Mangaluru”, and positioning the city as a knowledge centre. Mudassar also acknowledged the contributions of past presidents, directors, and members and lauded media support for highlighting the Chamber’s initiatives.

Under his leadership, KCCI aims to strengthen member engagement, drive strategic initiatives, and enhance Mangaluru’s economic trajectory across sectors, including IT, tourism, healthcare, and education.