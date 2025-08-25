Live
Kannada Actor Mangaluru Dinesh Passes Away at 63 – Known for KGF Role
Veteran Kannada actor Mangaluru Dinesh, famous for playing gold smuggler Shetty in the KGF films, passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Kundapura. He was 63.
Dinesh began his career in theatre. He later worked in films as an assistant director and then as an art director, contributing to nearly 200 movies, according to filmmaker and close friend P Seshadri.
As an actor, he appeared in well-known Kannada films including Ulidavaru Khandante, Kirik Party, Rickey, Atithi, and Aa Dinagalu.
In recent years, Dinesh settled in Kodachadri, where he ran a small farm. He had been dealing with health issues.
He is survived by his wife and two children. His remains will be brought to Bengaluru, and the last rites will be held in Laggere on Tuesday evening.