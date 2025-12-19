Kannada ignored again in railway exams; activists warn of strong protest

The issue of neglecting Kannada in railway recruitment exams has resurfaced, drawing sharp criticism from language activists in Karnataka. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has demanded immediate corrective action, warning of aggressive protests if regional language candidates are denied their rightful opportunity.

Last year, the South Western Railway zone allowed candidates for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot to appear for exams only in Hindi and English, effectively sidelining Kannada-speaking applicants. Following widespread protests, then Railway Minister V. Somanna had ordered that exams be conducted in Kannada as well. However, authorities reportedly restricted Kannada-language exams to select centres before eventually discontinuing the option, rendering the minister’s directive ineffective.

Reacting to the latest controversy, Praveen Shetty of KRV highlighted the continuing discrimination. “In Hubballi and Mysuru, exams are conducted in Kannada, Hindi, and English, but in Bengaluru, candidates are allowed to write only in Hindi and English. This unequal treatment is a painful disregard of our language,” he said. Shetty emphasized that unless exams are immediately suspended and made available in all regional languages, KRV members will resort to direct action, potentially disrupting ongoing exams.

The group recalled a similar episode in July 2009, when KRV activists entered an exam hall at Kamalabai School in Bengaluru and distributed question papers to protest the exclusion of Kannada for D-Group recruitment exams. Following a high-profile intervention by then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee, exams were subsequently offered in all regional languages.

“Now, with V. Somanna serving as minister again, it is disheartening to see the same disregard for Kannada,” Shetty added. KRV has urged the central government to reconsider its position and ensure that candidates are allowed to take railway exams in all regional languages without delay. The issue has once again highlighted tensions between language rights and administrative procedures, raising concerns among Kannada activists about repeated sidelining in key government recruitment processes.