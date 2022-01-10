Kannada writer and activist Champa no more

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his grief at the passing away of renowned Kannada litterateur, critic and theatre personality Prof. Chandrashekar Patil.



Born in Hattimattur village of Haveri district, he attained fame as a revolutionary writer and fondly called as Champa. His contribution to Kannada language and Karnataka is immense. He was at the forefront of Gokak and many other movements for the cause of Kannada and Karnataka. He strongly advocated Kannada to be the medium of instruction in education, Bommai said in his condolence message.

He was a professor of English at Karnataka University, Dharwad and editor of 'Sankramana', a Kannada literary publication. He has also served as the head of Kannada Development Authority and Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bommai has said.Champa's death is an immense loss for the Kannada literary world, Bommai said and has prayed the almighty to give the strength to his family and followers to bear this loss.

Final rites with police honours

The final rites of renowned Kannada writer and literary critic Prof. Chandrashekar Patil would be held with full police honours, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Speaking to media persons he said, our popular 'Champa' has left us. His writings with independent thought were sharp. He used to hold a mirror to the system through his insightful presentation of the issues.

Champa had served as the head of All India Kannada Sahitya Parishat and was honoured with Rajyotsava award, Bommai said and recalled that the writer had close association with his family. "He was close to my father. Champa, who was a guide for me, has left us. It is a big loss for the literary world."

Bommai prayed to the Almighty to give strength to the family and followers of Champa to bear this loss. State government has decided to conduct his final rites with full police honours, Bommai said.