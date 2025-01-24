Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and Hazrat Makhdum Saadat Chaudhon Piro Dargah Sharif in Allahabad on the invitation of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 144 years, is one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, attracting millions of devotees. During his visit, U.T. Khader offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of Karnataka. He sought blessings from senior Naga Sadhus and evinced keen interest in the lives they lead. Speaking to Hans India from Prayagraj Khadar told “It is such a fascinating world at Prayagraj where the Maha Kumbh Mela is being held. So much reverence and so many people at one place”

At the Hazrat Makhdum Saadat Chaudhon Piro Dargah Sharif, a revered site for devotees, the Karnataka Speaker participated in a special prayer session, seeking blessings for peace and harmony.

U.T. Khader expressed his gratitude to Speaker Satish Mahana for the invitation and opportunity to be part of these significant spiritual events, which highlight India's rich cultural and religious diversity.

UT Khadar has been admired by the people who know him for this quality from his constituency in Mangaluru and in the government and the people know him irrespective of party or community affiliations.

