Karnataka Biodiversity Board chairman calls for exploring different routes in Hebbal-Nagawara Valley project

While the citizens have upped the ante against the minor irrigation department's decision to axe more than 6,000 trees to rejuvenate Singanayakanahalli lake, on Monday, in the State Biodiversity Board meeting, its chairman Anant Hegde Ashisar discussed the ways to minimise the colossal impact with the cutting down of trees.

Talking to The Hans India, Ashisar told The Hans India that different ways should be found to save the trees and reduce the damage. "Ways should be found to reduce the number of trees which are identified to be cut. They need to do the project, but at the same time, the number of trees that need to be cut for the same should also be brought down. Like, the number of the six thousand trees which are set to be cut should be brought down. The MI department should explore if there are any alternatives or routes to ensure that the trees are saved and there is a very minimal tree chopping. All such possibilities should be explored by conveying a joint meeting," he added.

Vijay Nishanth, member of the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) said that this was a step towards positive development.

"We will be visiting the spot and the report will be submitted to the chairman. The main focus is to save as many trees as possible. The lake should be rejuvenated but not at this cost. I was glad that the got a special mention in the meeting. ," he commented.

MI department has earlier stated that cutting down of trees is imperative for the rejuvenation of the lake.

BBMP commissioner Gaurva Gupta and BBMP special commissioner (lakes), Reddy Sankar Baby, IDES were part of the meeting.