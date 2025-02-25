Karnataka BJP Leaders' Statements To Lokayukta Contradict Earlier Muda Scam Claims

Karnataka BJP leaders who previously staged protests and a padayatra against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) scam have provided contradictory statements to the Lokayukta investigation, according to exclusive documents accessed by India Today.

The Lokayukta has recorded statements from over 10 current and former MLAs and MLCs across party lines, including BJP and JD(S) leaders. Surprisingly, their testimonies suggest that the site allocation to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, followed standard procedures without political pressure—directly contradicting their earlier public position.

JD(S) leader GT Devegowda, a political rival of Siddaramaiah for 18 years, claimed he was unaware that Parvathi was the Chief Minister's wife during the allocation process. He further stated that the 50:50 allocation policy followed in this case was actually introduced during BJP's tenure.

Former Minister BN Bache Gowda acknowledged signing a postal application regarding land allocation but denied any knowledge of political influence in the case. Similarly, BJP's SA Ramdas, who served as a Muda member from 2018 to 2023, confirmed his attendance at a 2020 meeting where the allocation was discussed but denied recalling any pressure from Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra.

Despite being a central figure in the complainant's allegations, Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement has not been recorded by the Lokayukta, raising questions about the investigation's thoroughness.

BJP leader B Harshavardhan recalled that the Muda chairman had specifically identified Parvathi as Siddaramaiah's wife during discussions, but affirmed that Siddaramaiah, opposition leader at the time, exerted no pressure on the process.

The case has revealed several contradictions in Siddaramaiah's previous statements. While the Chief Minister claimed he only learned about his wife's land donation in 2013, records show her brother donated the land in 2010. Additionally, Parvathi stated she first visited the grass-covered land in 2013, but records indicate Muda had already built and sold plots there in 2004.