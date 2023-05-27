Karnataka: Cabinet ministers to take oath today Congress party delivers social justice

Bengaluru: The Congress party has taken its time to form the cabinet of the Siddaramiah government but going by the list- it appears the delay was worth it as it has given representation to many castes in a bid to deliver social justice.

The late-night discussions in Delhi between the Congress top brass and the state leadership has yielded results in a comprehensive list announcing portfolios for 24 ministers. The ceremony to take oath as ministers will be held at 11.45 on Saturday (today) at Raj Bhavan.

However, few senior legislators have been left out, but considering the pressing need to balance the caste equation had become imminent during the process of choosing the MLAs for the ministerial portfolios said a senior leader. Senior leaders like RV Deshpande (Brahmin) who won from Haliyal and BK Hariprasad (Billava) MLC have been left out which has become a matter for discussion within the party.

According to the list released by national general secretary KC Venugopal in the wee hours of Saturday includes HK Patil (Gadag) Namdhari Reddy community, Krishna Byre Gowda (Bengaluru) N Cheluvarayaswamy (Nagamangala-Mandya) Vokkaliga, K Venkatesh (Mysuru) Vokkaliga, Dr. HC Mahadevappa, (Mysuru) SC right, Eshwar Khandre, (Bidar) Banajiga Veerashaiva Lingayat, KN Rajanna(Tumukuru) ST, Dinesh Gundu Rao (Bengaluru) Brahmin, Sharanappa Darshanapur (Yadgir) Lingayat Reddy, Shivanand Patil (Bijapur) Panchamasali Lingayat, RB Thimappur, (Bagalkot) SC left, SS Mallikarjun(Davanagere) Sadar Lingayat, Shivaraj Tangadagi(Koppal) SC Bhovi, Sharan Prakash Patil(Gulburga) Adi Banajiga Lingyat, Mankal Vaidya(Bhatkal) Mogaveera Backward Caste, Laxmi Hebbalkar (Belagavi) Panchamasali Lingayat, Rahim Khan(Bidar) Muslim, D Sudhakar (Chitradurga) Jain, Santhosh Laad(Dharwad) Maratha Backward Caste, NS Boseraju(Raichur) Backward caste, Byrathi Suresh (Bengaluru) Kuruba Backward Caste, Madhu Bangarappa(Shivamogga) Eediga Backward classes, MC Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur) Vokkaliga and B Nagendra (Bellary) ST.

14 of them are from the Siddaramiah followers and 10 are from Shivakumar followers.

Over 1000 policemen have been deployed for security around Raj Bhavan under the officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and 12 other officers of SP and ASP ranks. Only few invitations have been given out. Totally a crowd of 500 people including that of family members of the new ministers is expected to participate.















