Karnataka Caste Census U-Turn Sparks Row; SDPI Terms Move a ‘Betrayal’ of Backward Classes

Bengaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government for its decision to scrap the caste census conducted in 2015, terming the move a “betrayal” of the state’s backward classes, Dalits, SC/STs, and minorities.

The original survey, conducted by the Kempanna Commission, involved 1.6 lakh government officials and cost the exchequer ₹165 crore. Though the final report was submitted earlier this year, the government has now declared it unusable on grounds of “inaccuracy” and “outdated data.” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instead ordered a new caste census, to be completed in 90 days.

Calling the explanation “vague and unconvincing,” SDPI accused the Congress of succumbing to pressure from dominant caste leaders, particularly from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, who, the party alleges, have no strong electoral loyalty to Congress.

“Those who stood with the Congress since its inception are now being ignored,” SDPI said, demanding a judicial inquiry into the failure of the previous survey and the immediate public release of the report.

“Public money and administrative resources are not meant for political experiments,” the party added, reaffirming its commitment to the cause of genuine social justice and transparency.