Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's political secretary tests coronavirus positive

Bengaluru: BJP legislator MP Renukacharya, who is also Political Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has tested positive for coronavirus, a party leader said on Tuesday.

"Renukacharya took a test after he observed some changes in his health. The result showed him to be Covid-19 positive. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city for treatment," a party spokesman told IANS.

The 59-year-old MLA represents the Honnalli assembly constituency in Davengere district.

"I hope my political secretary Renukacharya will recover and resume duty soon," tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada.

Earlier in the day, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy tested Covid positive and is in a private hospital for treatment.