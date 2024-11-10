Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses PM Modi Of Favoritism Toward Gujarat, Calls For Fair Treatment For Southern States

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "consistent favoritism" toward Gujarat, alleging that substantial investments are being diverted from prosperous states like Karnataka to his home state.

The Chief Minister claimed that significant ventures, from semiconductor facilities to major manufacturing hubs, are being drawn away from states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana and redirected to Gujarat, aided by special subsidies and incentives. Siddaramaiah voiced these concerns in a post on 'X', pressing for equal treatment of all southern states.

He also criticized BJP MPs from Karnataka, accusing them of remaining silent and failing to stand up for the state’s interests. According to Siddaramaiah, their inaction allows PM Modi's "helicopter diplomacy" to focus primarily on Gujarat, sidelining Karnataka's growing technology and manufacturing sectors.

Their silence, Siddaramaiah argued, is a "betrayal" of Karnataka's interests. He urged them to speak out and advocate for equitable investment opportunities for Karnataka and the entire South Indian region.