Karnataka Committed to Sports Growth, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to promoting sports at all levels, announcing enhanced incentives, job opportunities, and infrastructure support for athletes across Karnataka.

Speaking after inaugurating the India International Challenge 2025 Badminton Tournament in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said the state was “leaving no stone unturned” to make sports in India as vibrant and competitive as anywhere in the world.

Highlighting recent policy measures, Siddaramaiah noted that the sports quota in the police department had been increased from 2% to 3%. “Just recently, 11 sportspersons have been appointed to the police service under this quota,” he said. The Chief Minister also recalled Karnataka’s pioneering move to reward Olympic and international medalists with cash awards — ₹5 crore for gold, ₹3 crore for silver, and ₹2 crore for bronze.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge, said the district had tremendous potential for integrated development in sports, tourism, education, and culture. “Our government is working to bring synergy between these sectors. Surfing, beach adventure sports, and kite festivals will be promoted along the coast,” he said, commending the Chief Minister’s vision and the ₹2,000-crore, 80,000-seater sports complex approved recently near Bengaluru.

Manoj Kumar, National President of the Karnataka Badminton Association, said Karnataka had become a hub for badminton training. “Nearly 30% of India’s national badminton pool is from Karnataka — 13 of the 30 top players are from our state,” he said, attributing this success to the government’s sustained support and sporting culture.