Karnataka Congress MLA Sangamesh tests corona positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Congress legislator BK Sangamesh from Bhadravathi has been admitted in a private city hospital after testing cornavirus positive , a party official said on Monday. "As 55-year-old Sangamesh tested positive on Sunday, he was brought to Bengaluru from Shivamogga and admitted in the private hospital here for treatment," party spokesman Rajeev Gowda said. Bhadaravathi is about 280km northwest of Bengaluru in the southern state. "It appears that the MLA got infected after four workers at his home in Shivamogga tested positive last week," Gowda said.

Entry to the MLA's house and office at Shivamogga was banned for a week on September 18 after the workers reported corona infection.

Sangamesh is the latest lawmaker to test positive even as the 8-day monsoon session of the Assembly began on Monday at the Vidhana Soudha here.

Besides deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Cabinet Ministers K Gopalaiah, Byarathi Basavaraj and Prabhu Chauhan are undergoing treatment after testing positive last week. Congress legislator Priyank Kharge from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district in the state's northern region also tested positive last week.