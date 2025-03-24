Karnataka Congress to implement reservation for SCs in govt jobs soon after interim report is submitted

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has stated that it is all set to implement internal reservation in government jobs for Scheduled Castes in the state, once the interim report by the Justice (retired) Nagamohan Das panel is submitted.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Office after a meeting at CM Siddaramaiah’s residence regarding internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in government jobs, Home Minister G. Parameshwara conveyed the Congress government’s commitment to implementing the quota for SCs.

The retired Justice Nagamohan Das Committee has stated that it will submit its interim report on the internal quotas within a week.

Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will discuss the matter and take swift action, said Home Minister Parameshwara.

"Our government is committed to implementing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. We had already promised this in our party’s election manifesto. Retired Justice Nagamohan Das has informed us in the meeting that empirical data will provide a clear perspective on the issue," he said.

Social Welfare Minister, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who was also present, stated that an extensive meeting was held under the CM’s leadership with senior ministers to discuss internal reservation.

"The Nagamohan Das Committee has submitted a report detailing the progress made so far on internal reservation. A proposal for its swift implementation has been put forward," he said.

He further added, "A thorough discussion was conducted based on empirical data. Justice Nagamohan Das will submit the interim report within a week. Based on that report, a decision will be made regarding the implementation of internal reservation."

"All aspects have been discussed in detail and brought to our attention. Our government is fully committed to implementing internal reservation. No community has made specific demands regarding the percentage of reservation.

“Most departments have already provided the necessary data. We will proceed in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Until internal reservation is implemented, no backlog positions, promotions, or new appointments will be made," he clarified.

When asked about Deputy CM, D.K. Shivakumar’s alleged statements on the changing of Constitution over Muslim quota, Parameshwara responded, “I am unaware of the context in which he made those remarks. Our party and government are committed to upholding the Constitution. With this commitment, we recently organised the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution’ convention in Belagavi. Our government stands firmly for implementing constitutional ideals."

Minister for Food K.H. Muniyappa, Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur, and Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi were also present at the meeting.