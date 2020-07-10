Karnataka Coronavirus update: 31,105 cases recorded in the state

Karnataka Coronavirus update: In an alarming sign, Coronavirus infections rose 24 times in 30 days in Bengaluru. The city reported just about six new cases per day in May and by the end of May, the city had 291 cases. However, daily cases 1,000-1,100 per day and the total is 24 times greater than the last month. The city positivity rate was 4.1% on May 28 but as on July 9 stood at 35.9% on July 9.

Karnataka has recorded 2228 new Coronavirus cases and 17 Covid-19 deaths. Including these cases, total positive Coronavirus cases in the state are 31,105. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 486. 457 Covid-19 positive patients are admitted to ICU till date. In Karnataka, a total of 7,79,209 samples have been tested so far and 20,028 in the last 24 hours which is the highest.

1,373 Coronavirus cases are reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in Karnataka capital city now stands at 13,882.

Karnataka government has set up a Covid Care Centre (CCC) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The COVID care centre is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. The state government has claimed that this will be the largest facility in Karnataka. As per the reports, final preparations at Covid Care Centre, BIEC are going on.

"Covid Care Centre has five halls. There will be one doctor, two nurses, one supporting staff, one housekeeping staff, and two BBMP marshalls will be deployed at BIEC for every 100 Covid-19 patients," said state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In the mean time, the state government has allowed private hospitals to set up Covid Care Center in collaboration with hotels or staying facilities to treat COVID19 patients with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has fixed a limit on Covid-19 treatment at hotels.

"You need to pay Rs 8,000 for treatment in budget hotels, for a three-star facility hospital, you need to pay Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 for treatment at five-star facilities," says BBMP.

District wise Corona virus cases

Bengaluru Urban has reported 13882 Corona virus cases, Bengaluru Rural with 339 cases, Bagalakote with 349 cases, Ballari with 1488 cases, Belagavi with 450 cases, Bidar with 894 cases, Chamarajnagar with 132 cases, Chikkaballapur with 332 cases, Chikkamangaluru with 130 cases, Chitradurga with 94 cases, Dakshina Kannada with 1701 cases, Devanagere with 423 cases, Dharwada with 832 cases, Gadag with 243 cases, Kalaburagi with 1901 cases, Hassan with 614 cases, Haveri with 231 cases, Kodagu with 96 cases, Kolara with 240 cases, Koppala with 157 cases, Mandya with 630 cases, Mysuru with 639 cases, Raichuru with 631 cases, Ramanagara with 332 cases, Shivamogga with 372 cases, Tumakuru with 319 cases, Udupi with 1442 cases, Uttara Kannada with 512 cases, Vijayapura with 621 cases, Yadagiri with 1043 cases, and others 36 cases.

Karnataka is one of the eight states which have contributed to 90 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases in India, as per a report submitted to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has said that there are 72 labs where Corona virus tests are conducted. These labs are under pressure with an increased number of Covid-19 test samples. "When lab technicians are quarantined, it gets difficult to complete work. So we're considering increasing the number of labs and technicians," says the Health Minister.

Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru reported one death and 26 positive cases in one month. Today, Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited Kalasipalya police station. The police station was sealed for 11 days from June 19 to 29.

Karnataka has recorded the highest Covid-19 reproduction rate among states in India. The Corona virus transmission rate (R) denotes the number of individuals getting infected by the Corona virus patient. In India, the highest R numbers are recorded from Karnataka (1.66) followed by Telangana (1.65), and Andhra Pradesh (1.32).