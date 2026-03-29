BRS MLAs Suspended Amid Assembly Uproar

The Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly has suspended several members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for two days following disruptions during budget discussions.

Those suspended include K. T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, Krishna Rao, Mahipal Reddy, Padma Rao, Chintha Prabhakar Rao, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The action was taken on the grounds that the members were obstructing proceedings in the House.

Separately, the conduct of Padi Kaushik Reddy has been referred to the Assembly’s Ethics Committee, following an incident that has stirred considerable controversy.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy criticised the behaviour, questioning whether the BRS leadership condones such actions. He described Kaushik Reddy’s conduct towards senior MLA Kadiyam Srihari as inappropriate and called for action based on the committee’s findings.

Revanth Reddy defended Srihari’s reputation, stating that his integrity and public service are beyond reproach. He further challenged BRS leaders, asking whether they would justify similar treatment if it were directed at K. Chandrashekar Rao.