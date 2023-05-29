Karnataka: Denial of Ministerial Berth TB Jayachandra’s Granddaughter Writes to Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: The recent cabinet expansion on Saturday, has sparked disappointment and discontent among certain senior Congress leaders. The granddaughter of one these leaders had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi trying to convince him into giving her grandfather a ministerial position.

Aarna Sandeep, the granddaughter of Sira MLA, T B Jayachandra, in her letter addressed to ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi, expressed her sadness over her grandfather's exclusion from the ministerial line-up.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, I am TB Jayachandra's granddaughter. I am sad that my grandfather did not become a minister. I want him to become a minister because he is kind, capable, and hardworking. Please. Thank you, Aarna Sandeep," she wrote, emphasizing her wish to see her grandfather take up a ministerial role. Accompanying her words, Aarna affixed a cheerful smiley sticker to the letter.

T B Jayachandra, an experienced politician and a three-time MLA from the Sira Assembly constituency in Tumakuru district, has a noteworthy political career. Previously, he served as the Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister in the Siddaramaiah government from 2013 to 2018. Therefore, his exclusion from the ministerial berth has left not only his granddaughter but also his supporters disheartened.

Reacting to the news, a group of Jayachandra's loyal supporters staged a protest at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, expressing their discontent over the denial of a ministerial position for the veteran leader. The 73-year-old Jayachandra was reportedly overlooked for a cabinet post primarily due to his age, as age considerations often factor into such decisions.