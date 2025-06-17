Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s Bicycle Mishap During World Environment Day Event at Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stumbled while getting off his bicycle near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru during a World Environment Day event. He was helped up by followers and carried his bike back. Earlier, he shared a photo cycling to the venue, saying progress needs people power, not horsepower.

Shivakumar, along with Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, promoted greenery and clean air in Bengaluru, urging schools to start climate clubs. He emphasized the uniqueness of Vidhana Soudha and encouraged visits. The event was postponed from June 5. He also highlighted Bengaluru’s pleasant weather compared to hotter Ahmedabad.