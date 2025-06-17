Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s Bicycle Mishap During World Environment Day Event at Vidhana Soudha
Highlights
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stumbled while dismounting his bicycle near Vidhana Soudha during a World Environment Day eco-walk in Bengaluru
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stumbled while getting off his bicycle near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru during a World Environment Day event. He was helped up by followers and carried his bike back. Earlier, he shared a photo cycling to the venue, saying progress needs people power, not horsepower.
Shivakumar, along with Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, promoted greenery and clean air in Bengaluru, urging schools to start climate clubs. He emphasized the uniqueness of Vidhana Soudha and encouraged visits. The event was postponed from June 5. He also highlighted Bengaluru’s pleasant weather compared to hotter Ahmedabad.
Next Story