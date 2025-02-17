Karnataka Farmer Leader Airlifted to Bengaluru After Punjab Crash

Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who sustained critical injuries in a road accident near Patiala, Punjab, was flown to Bengaluru on Sunday for advanced medical care. He has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, as confirmed by a statement from the office of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shanthakumar, known for his leadership in agricultural movements, suffered a severe spinal injury in the accident that occurred three days earlier. He had been receiving treatment at a Patiala hospital before the Karnataka government intervened to facilitate his transfer.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to ensure his immediate evacuation to Bengaluru for better medical attention. In coordination with Punjab authorities and medical professionals in Patiala, Karnataka Bhavan’s Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir supervised the process. An air ambulance was arranged on Saturday, with a medical team and two assistants accompanying him during the transfer.

Shanthakumar was en route to Chandigarh with other farmer representatives to participate in discussions with government officials and leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The accident took place around 5 PM, after which he was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital in Patiala. Given the severity of his condition, the decision was made to move him to Bengaluru for specialized care.

Who is Kuruburu Shanthakumar?

Shanthakumar is a well-known figure in Karnataka’s agricultural sector and has played a crucial role in advocating for farmers’ rights. He serves as the President of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association, General Secretary of the National Turmeric Farmers Association, and Chairman of Raithamitra Farmers Producers Company. Over the years, he has led multiple protests, hunger strikes, and farmer movements, pushing for fair pricing and better policies for cultivators at both the state and national levels.

Authorities continue to monitor his condition as he undergoes treatment in Bengaluru.