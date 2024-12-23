Karnataka gets third govt cardiology hospital

Kalaburagi : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the newly constructed Jayadeva Government Cardiology Hospital at Annapurna Cross in Kalaburagi. The hospital, built at a cost of ₹377 crore, marks a significant milestone for the Kalyana Karnataka region. The inauguration was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, ministers Rahim Khan, Sharanprakash Patil, Eshwar Khandre, and local legislators.

This is the first Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital in Kalyana Karnataka, following Bengaluru and Mysuru. Funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB), the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide advanced cardiac care.

Key features of the hospital include 371-bed capacity,3 Cath Labs,3 Operation Theatres,1 Hybrid OT,105 ICCU Beds,120 General Ward Beds,Semi-specialty, specialty, and deluxe ward beds,12 recovery beds and 12 post-operative beds ,Advanced facilities for cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery, pediatric cardiology, radiology, 128-slice CT scan, 1.5T MRI, ultrasonography, high-tech pathol-ogy, and a blood bank

The hospital will offer free treatment to BPL cardholders, while APL cardholders can access services at subsidized rates. The hospital’s 371-bed capacity pays tribute to the region’s 371(J) special status, which was granted a decade ago. This facility aims to address the healthcare needs of the Kalyana Kar-nataka region.Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi was initially established as a temporary facility in 2016 under the lead-ership of Siddaramaiah during his previous term as Chief Minister. Eight years later, the hospital is now fully operational in its new state-of-the-art premises. Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the hospital has already treated 5.78 lakh patients at its old facility. The newly inaugurated hospital is expected to significantly enhance medical access for the people of the Kalyana Karnataka region, contributing to the government’s efforts to transform Kalaburagi into a medical hub.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the importance of the new hospital, stating, “This is Karnataka’s third government cardiology hospital, and it will benefit millions in the Kalyana Karnataka region.” The hospital is poised to operate 24/7, ensuring access to emergency treatment during critical “golden hours” and improving cardiac care across the region.

MLA supporters protest:

Supporters of Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil staged a protest on Sunday expressing disappoint-ment over the absence of the MLA’s photo on the main stage and advertisement hoardings during the inauguration of the new branch of Jayadeva Heart Hospital. The protest, led by supporter Lingaraj Kanni, took place in front of the hospital’s main gate. Protesters criticized the exclusion of Allamprabhu Patil’s image from banners and cutouts despite him being the local MLA, and demanded an explana-tion for the omission.

The sudden protest caused a brief period of chaos at the event. Protesters questioned the district administration’s decision, asking how the event could proceed without acknowledging the local legisla-tor. Some demanded the presence of the Deputy Commissioner at the site to address their grievanc-es. In a separate incident, members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha attempted to gherao Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the state’s failure to provide fair support prices and subsidies for tur (pi-geon pea) crops.

Led by district president E. Sharanabasappa Mamashetty, over five farmers staged a protest on the road near the new Jayadeva Hospital. However, police intervened and detained the protesters before the situation escalated further.