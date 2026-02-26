Karnataka Godman Booked Under Pocso After Viral Video With Minor Triggers Outrage

A self-styled godman in Karnataka’s Yadgir district has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after a video allegedly showing inappropriate behaviour with a seven-year-old girl surfaced online and sparked widespread outrage.

The accused, identified as Mallikarjuna Muttava of a shrine in Shahapur, was seen in the viral clip holding the child on his lap and kissing her in the presence of her parents.

The case was registered after the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights took suo motu cognisance of the video and directed authorities to take action.

According to the Yadgir Superintendent of Police, a notice has been issued to the accused and an investigation is underway. The child and her parents recorded their statements, with the parents claiming they did not view his actions as inappropriate and that they themselves had filmed and uploaded the video.

However, officials noted that the child appeared uncomfortable in the footage. After counselling, the Child Welfare Committee recommended registration of an FIR.

Following the Commission’s directions, district child protection officials visited the ashram, recorded statements from the girl and her parents — who are residents of Maharashtra’s Solapur — and submitted a report.

Based on the findings, police have filed a case under the Pocso Act and initiated further investigation into the matter.