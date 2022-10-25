Karnataka Government Skilled Over 4,900 Destitutes Over The Past 5 Years

According to recently disclosed data from the Karnataka State Social Welfare Department, the department has been successful in improving the lives of a number of beggars and homeless individuals around the state. By teaching many skills and giving many people a second chance at life, the department has made it easier for the poor to live in dignity.

Skill-based training was offered to about 4,966 residents of the 14 government shelters known as Nirashrithara Parihara Kendras. The beggar's cess that citizens paid provided a sizable percentage of the money used to pay for their training, reported The Logical Indian.

The beggar's cess collected by ordinary residents served as the source of funding for the centres' operations and training. According to an Indian source, residents of Karnataka are said to have contributed a total of more than 400 crores in beggar's cess. The agency also stated that the cess, which is collected in accordance with the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act, has been successfully used to locate and assist homeless people's family members.

The organisations in charge of collecting this cess are allowed to keep 10% of it for their own use, and the remaining 90% is sent to the Central Relief Committee (CRC), which runs the Nirashrithara Parihara Kendras. According to estimates, 1,149 people received training during 2018 and 2019, 1,274 had it in 2019 and 2020, and the remainder 2,543 received it throughout the following three years.