Karnataka Government Tables Caste Census Report, Schedules Special Cabinet Meeting

The Karnataka government has officially tabled the much-anticipated Socio-Economic Survey report—commonly known as the caste census—during today's state Cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the formal presentation, noting that the report contains several recommendations requiring thorough examination.

"It was tabled today. There are a few recommendations in it. Some ministers have said they need to examine those recommendations. After reviewing them, we will discuss it in the cabinet meeting next Thursday and take a decision," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

A special Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for April 17 to deliberate on the report's contents in detail. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi stated that the government would conduct an in-depth study of the survey before making any implementation decisions.

Minister Tangadagi explained that the caste census was originally conducted in 2015 under H Kantharaj's supervision as part of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. The final report was submitted under current Commission Chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde in two separate boxes containing extensive data and analysis.

The first box includes the complete 2015 caste survey report, volumes on caste-wise population data, key characteristics of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, eight volumes detailing other castes and communities, constituency-wise caste data on CDs, and an analytical report based on the 2015 data published in 2024.

The second box contains four volumes of socio-educational and economic data on non-SC/ST communities, one volume on SC/ST communities, 30 volumes of taluk-wise caste and population data, and a volume collating data on education, employment, and political representation from secondary sources. In total, 50 volumes were presented to the Cabinet.

According to government figures, the 2015 census aimed to cover 6.35 crore individuals across Karnataka. The survey ultimately accounted for 5.98 crore people from 1.35 crore households, representing approximately 94.16% of the state's population, with an estimated 37 lakh individuals not included in the enumeration. The survey was conducted by 1.60 lakh officials using 54 indicators with assistance from six experts.

Law Minister HK Patil noted, "The Government of Karnataka has taken up caste census on the basis of social, educational and backwardness. They have submitted their report... We will discuss in detail about all aspects and take a final view."

The April 17 Cabinet meeting is expected to be crucial in determining how the census findings will impact social justice policies and reservation frameworks across Karnataka.