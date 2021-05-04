Karnataka Government takes steps to ramp up oxygen supply to hospitals

Bengaluru: In a meeting held by the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with the oxygen manufacturers and suppliers it was deliberated that the time taken to re-fill the oxygen tankers should be reduced and a green corridor for faster commuting of oxygen tankers should be provided.

The toll gates will be directed to avoid unnecessary delay. The meeting also deliberated on the faster supply of allocated quantities of oxygen to the State by the Government of India.

The meeting also discussed converting nitrogen and argon tankers available for supplying oxygen.

The services of LPG tanker drivers will be utilised in case of emergency. In order to ensure smooth supply of the medical oxygen the toll gates will be directed to avoid unnecessary delay.

The nitrogen and argon tankers will be converted for supplying oxygen. Oxygen manufacturers and suppliers were directed to resolve the issues by approaching the concerned officer directly and ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen.

"All the Oxygen Refilling Agencies in a district and under BBMP jurisdiction shall furnish everyday their total and full accounts of oxygen that is Receipt, Supply (expenditure) and Balance oxygen stock, to office of Deputy Commissioner and the BBMP, respectively," the state government ordered.

They are also mandated to give a detailed and accurate account of their supply of the Oxygen to the Hospitals and other Establishment to whom the oxygen is supplied by them and the quantity that is supplied.

"The districts and the BBMP shall nominate one Camp Qfcer, not below the rank of Tehsildar, for each Re-Filler Station falling in their jurisdiction, who shall camp at his/her assigned Re-Filling Station and oversee and ensure that medical oxygen supplies to indenting hospitals are smooth and

as per instructions of the government in this regard," the order signed by N Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary to government and revenue department read.