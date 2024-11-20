Karnataka government will promote more industries: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday assured the industry that the government would extent all the support to industrialists if they create more employment in the state.

Addressing the international symposium organised by the Indian Institute of Metals at the Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra auditorium, he said, “Karnataka is second in tax collection and has immense resources. We have over 250 engineering colleges, highest number of medical colleges and we have several good management schools. We are self-sufficient in energy and there is enough scope to grow more.”

“The Industries Minister M B Patil is taking the State in a new direction. Our government is committed to help the industries. Sajjan Jindal studied in M S Ramaiah college and he knows Bengaluru very well. He is helping the sportspeople with his CSR initiatives.”

“Indian Institute of Metals is laying the foundation for industrialisation in India. Karnataka is one of the key mining states. KGF is the oldest gold mine in the country and Karnataka has the second oldest steel factory,” he added.

“When the then Prime Minister Vajapayee visited Bengaluru to lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru International Airport, he told the then CM SM Krishna that the world leaders now visit Bengaluru before Delhi. Such is the reputation of Bengaluru,” he recalled.

“Our government is fully behind the industry and we are ready to resolve any of the issues you may be facing. We welcome industries who create jobs in our state,” he said.