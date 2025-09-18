  • Menu
Karnataka Govt Allocates ₹125 Crore for Urban Development | D.K. Shivakumar

Highlights

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar announced ₹125 crore under the GBA scheme for five new city corporations in Karnataka, with ₹25 crore each to boost infrastructure and urban growth.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the state government has approved ₹125 crore under the GBA scheme.

Each of the five new city corporations will get ₹25 crore.

He said the move shows the government’s focus on better infrastructure and faster urban growth, with Bengaluru and nearby cities as the main priority.

