Karnataka: HC warns state Govt. to implement rules in containment zones

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court instructed the State government to make sure the implementation of rules in containment zones in Bengaluru to stop the spread of Novel Corona Virus and to supply essential services to residents in these zones.

Speaking on it, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said, "The State must identify the needy and take steps to supply food. Violation of this order is nothing but violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, which entitles citizens to claim compensation from the BBMP," pointing out non-compliance of a series of directions issued by the court. The bench added, "No efforts have been undertaken to identify the needy."

To this, the bench said this indicates that not only was the BBMP defying the court's orders, it was also not complying with its obligations mentioned in the SOP specified by the State government in a circular dated April 14, and an order it passed on July 19. Although a list of 900 families in dire need of food in containment zones was provided, the BBMP has not looked into it.

The BBMP counsel submitted that it has not restricted the movement of people in containment zones and they could come out and their earnings were not affected.

The bench said in its order that the BBMP has failed to comply with its obligations in containment zones. If the BBMP's stand is really true that it is not strictly implementing rules and allowing people to come out of containment zones, this will have to be taken up by the State seriously as it may lead to the spread of Covid-19.