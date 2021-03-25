Karnataka: Health Minister K Sudhakar regrets his call for probe against MLAs

Bengaluru: Health Minister K Sudhakar's statement, calling for an investigation into the personal life of all 225 members of the State Assembly to find out how many of them have had illicit or extra-marital relationships, created a flutter in political circles on Wednesday.

As this created an uproar in the Assembly and drew criticism, the minister later said his statement was misinterpreted, and expressed regret.

"To those opposition leaders from the Congress and JD(S) who are projecting themselves as Maryada Purushas and Sri Ramachandras, I want to throw a challenge. Let all 225 (MLAs) face an inquiry. Let it be proved who has had illicit relationships or not, including me," Sudhakar had said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Shorapur MLA Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) who is from Sudhakar's own party (BJP), terming the minister's statement as wrong, demanded that he withdraw it.

"While giving the statement he (Sudhakar) should have taken specific names instead of speaking about all 224 MLAs. We are elected representatives, we have a position in society, so our statement should be made carefully as people will follow it. One should not make such light statements, it is not good for anyone," he said.

Opposition members hit out at Sudhakar stating that he had not even spared the women legislators.

Siddaramaiah, noting that Sudhakar has made a sweeping statement and specifically taken his name along with Ramesh Kumar, Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy, said it amounts to breach of privilege of the House.

"He has spoken, including women MLAs, so I urge the Chief Minister to get all 225 MLAs investigated...the minister has to resign immediately," he said.

As Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the statement was made to the media outside the House and it has nothing to do with it or the government, also the context in which it was made was not known.

Siddaramaiah, raising objections, said Sudhakar is part of the government, he is a minister.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too expressed displeasure and said no one should speak lightly or in a way that it may create suspicion about the House or its members.

As his statement drew criticism from across partylines, including his own, Sudhakar, in a statement later in the day, said, "I have huge respect for the august House and legislators and I will never do anything that will disrespect the House."

"My words which were expressed due to anguish against the prejudiced statements of opposition leaders have been misinterpreted and blown out of proportion. I have high regard for all legislators...Congress is desperately trying to indulge in character assassination of 6 ministers," he said.