Karnataka health officials' transfer only through counselling

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar on Wednesday issued an order making counselling mandatory for transfer of medical officials and other staff in the State health and family welfare department in a bid to put an end to arbitrary transfers that were happening round the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices. This decision was taken to ensure transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve delivery of healthcare services to citizens.



The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act', 2011 provides that all transfers of medical officials and other staff in the health and family welfare department must happen through counselling. The Act exempts administrative positions from counselling and transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the minister.

"No other transfer proposals should be taken up. If anyone violates the order, all the staff concerned will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action. Employees who are battling serious illness, who are on the verge of retirement, those who have less than two years of service, those who are 40% or more physical handicap, widows, husband and wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in two months and the Act will also be amended accordingly," Sudhakar explained in the order. The Act regarding transfer was passed in 2011.

"This decision will not only ensure transparency and discipline in transfer of medical officers and other staff but also prevent corruption and arbitrary transfers,'' Sudhakar added.

According to the new rule, senior specialist, specialist, deputy chief medical officer, senior medical officer, general duty medical officer, chief dental health officer, senior dental health officer, dental health officer can be transferred by commissioner of the department. Group B, C and D staff can be transferred by the department director.