Karnataka High Court defers decision on Twitter MD's plea

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday deferred, to July 20, its judgment on the plea by Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari over the sensational Loni assault case.

Maheshwari had filed a plea before the high court on July 8, appealing for quashing of a notice issued by UP Police summoning him to the state for the investigation. He also contended that there is a "hidden agenda" in the process of summoning him.

He also maintained that the notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC was without sanction of law and without jurisdiction.

It was expected that the court would dictate the order on Tuesday but Justice G. Narendar has deferred it.

Maheshwari was booked, along with others, after a communally sensitive video showing an elderly Muslim man being beaten up in Loni region of UP's Ghaziabad district was uploaded.