Karnataka High Court reopens case against former minister Jarakiholi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the reinvestigation of Rs 5.2 crores cheque bounce case against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The case was closed by a local court in Chikkodi.

A single judge bench of Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order directing reinvestigation of the matter since the day of the filing of the complaint.

The Beerehwara Credit Co-Operative Society has filed a private complaint before the court, alleging that the cheque issued by Jarkiholi towards a loan bounced for lack of funds.

When the matter went to Chikodi court, it had closed the case citing the absence of an advocate from co-operative society.

The High Court observed that the proceedings by the local court in the case, right from issuing of summons to Jarkiholi, were not in accordance with law and reopened the case against him.

The development is seen as a major setback to Jarkiholi who has been trying to get a major cabinet portfolio for his brother and BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi.