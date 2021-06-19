Karnataka IMA urges PM Modi to stop attacks on doctors

Bengaluru: Concerned over attack on them, city doctors, led by Dr V Suriraju, Chief Urologist of Regal Hospital and General Secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Yelahanka, on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to insecurity they are facing.



Suriraju said, "We want to bring to the notice of Hon. Prime Minister about the atrocities against the doctors. Doctors have been working in a frightening environment due to an increase in the number of atrocities committed against them. While there are various options to resolve disputes peacefully, some choose violence. Many hospitals are reluctant to accept critical cases fearing hostile reactions from patient's family members."

"Apart from physical abuses, doctors many times have to face verbal abuses which never go on record. Keeping in mind that their reaction could worsen the situation which might impact the other patients who are waiting for treatments, doctors often do not react," he said.

"Doctors who are in distress are no longer pushing their children to pursue a career as doctors, and those who are pursuing medical education are being sent to other countries. Youngsters aspiring to become expert doctors are writing various entrance exams and are flying abroad" Suriraju added. He expressed his concerns that this will exacerbate the country's doctor shortage. "This will lead the nation towards a situation where we might have to hire doctors from foreign countries paying them huge money."

The IMA Karnataka Branch expressed its anguish over the incidents of physical violence against the doctors.

It has asked the intervention of the PM to resolve its long pending pleas to stop assault on doctors.

"The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which seeks to punish people who assault on-duty doctors and other healthcare professionals by imposing a jail term of up to 10 years – which, apparently, was dismissed by the Home Ministry during an inter-ministerial consultation over the draft law, ought to be promulgated immediately along with the incorporation of provisions from the IPC / CrPC and with stipulations for a fixed time schedule for speedy conclusion of trials. All those involved in such heinous crimes ought to be punished so as to also create an effective deterrent for other antisocial elements who may indulge in attacking any Health care professionals,".