Apple Plans Smarter Siri With Standalone App and Chat-Style Experience

Apple is reportedly preparing one of the biggest transformations yet for Siri, aiming to turn its long-standing voice assistant into a far more intelligent and versatile AI companion. The upgrade is expected to headline the company’s announcements at WWDC 2026, where Apple is likely to showcase a broader push into advanced artificial intelligence across its devices.

According to a report by a famous publication, Apple is currently testing a dedicated Siri application designed to offer a more interactive, chatbot-style experience. This move signals a shift from Siri being primarily a voice-triggered feature to becoming a full-fledged AI assistant that users can engage with more naturally through both text and voice.

The upcoming version of Siri is expected to go well beyond handling simple voice commands. Apple is reportedly working to make the assistant capable of managing more complex tasks by securely drawing context from personal data such as emails, messages, calendars, and notes. With this deeper awareness, Siri could carry out actions across multiple apps and provide responses that feel more relevant and personalized to the user’s situation.

Another key improvement is said to be in how information is presented. Rather than delivering brief, one-line responses, Siri may provide richer summaries and structured answers. This includes clearer news digests, more detailed web-based responses, and information displayed in easy-to-read formats like bullet points and visuals. The goal appears to be making Siri more helpful for research, planning, and everyday decision-making.

The reported redesign also includes a standalone Siri app featuring a chat-like interface. This could allow users to review past conversations, begin new queries seamlessly, and switch between typing and speaking without friction. In addition, Apple is said to be testing features that let users upload documents and photos for analysis, bringing Siri closer to the capabilities seen in modern AI assistants.

These changes reflect Apple’s intent to compete more aggressively with AI-powered platforms such as Google Gemini and Perplexity, which already provide conversational search and advanced query handling. By embedding similar intelligence directly into its ecosystem, Apple is aiming to make Siri more central to daily digital interactions across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Despite the ambitious plans, the rollout has not been smooth. Reports suggest the enhanced Siri features have faced multiple delays due to performance and reliability concerns. While earlier expectations pointed to an introduction during the iOS 26 cycle, the release timeline may now extend to iOS 27 as Apple refines the technology.

Apple has also reportedly partnered with Google to integrate a customized version of Gemini AI into its ecosystem. This collaboration is expected to support the next phase of Siri’s intelligence upgrades and strengthen Apple’s AI infrastructure.

Siri will continue to be accessible through familiar methods such as voice commands and the iPhone’s power button. However, the addition of a dedicated app indicates Apple is rethinking how users interact with its assistant — moving from quick commands toward ongoing, conversation-driven engagement.

With WWDC 2026 approaching, Apple is widely expected to outline how these upgrades fit into its larger AI roadmap and the future of its software ecosystem.