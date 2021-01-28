Karnataka: Joint session of legislature from today

Bengaluru: The first session of the State Legislature in the New Year, beginning on Thursday, is likely to be stormy as opposition parties are likely to corner the BJP government, which is already battling resentment within after the recent cabinet rejig, on a host of issues.

The seven-day long session will begin with Governor Vajubhai Vala delivering the customary address to the joint sitting of the legislature, and it is scheduled to conclude on February 5. This will be the first session after Chief Minister Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet by inducting seven new ministers and reallocated portfolios among certain ministers. Public expression of displeasure by some BJP legislators about the functioning of the government is expected to provide enough ammunition to the opposition parties that are planning to corner the ruling party on its handling of the Covid crisis, providing relief to flood affected, and the State's economy.

The ongoing agitation by farmers against certain farm sector related laws and lack of funds towards developmental activities are also likely to gain prominence during the session. The contentious anti-cow slaughter legislation is once again expected to come to the fore with a bill to this effect that was passed by the Legislative Assembly yet to be taken up in the Legislative Council. However, the State government has already promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance that provides for punishment on killing of cattle and offers protection to those "acting in good faith" to save them, to give effect to a bill that is pending.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said new bills listed by the government along with those that were pending during the previous session will be taken up for consideration and passage. Also the government has promulgated three ordinances so far and bills replacing them will be tabled during the session, he said.

All the necessary Covid related guidelines and safety measures that were in place during the previous session will be followed during this session too, he added. The session comes at a time when there is strong resentment from aspirants within the BJP following Yediyurappa inducting seven new ministers into his cabinet and also regarding reallocation of portfolios among some ministers that underwent at least four rounds of changes, under pressure and threats of resignation.

Opposition parties are likely to latch on to open criticism of the government by some legislators, with the likes of Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MLC A H Vishwanath personally attacking the Chief Minister on his style of functioning, accusing him of making certain people ministers under threat of blackmail and also his son B Y Vijayendra's alleged interference in the administration. The election for the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council are also likely to take place during the session.