Karnataka Minister: Omicron Variant more Contagious, but Risk is lower for Fully Vaccinated People

Finally, the world was finally easing into normalcy, the Omicron has knocked at the doors and wreaked havoc across the globe. Omicron, is very contagious and it continues to spread across the nations, one question is are individuals, who are fully vaccinated safely.

While there is still a jury out on this, Karnataka Health as well as medical education Minister K Sudhakhar on Monday, stated that, Omicron intensity is lower for those individuals who have received both vaccines. He further added that, those individuals who are infected with new Covid strain in the state have no health problems or symptoms.

Severity of Omicron is less for those individuals who are fully vaccinated

Presently, there are only 2 cases of the new Covid Variant has been found in the state of Karnataka. He has stated that, the Genomes sequence report of those individuals who have come into contact with the afflicted has not yet arrived.

Even in other states, new infection has been identified, both primary, as well as secondary contacts of the patients infected with Omicron, did not show any signs neither any symptoms. With regards of the patient's status, he has stated that, infected individuals are being treated at the Bowring Hospital, where he is in daily contact with the hospital director.

According to Karnataka health minister, all those who have got their both shots have lesser risk of Omicron infection. The low symptoms of the infected makes it evident. A single dose will not provide complete immunity. It develops only when both doses are taken.

Omicron not dangerous, but must take precautions

Even though, Omicron may be contagious when compared to all other variants, it Is not dangerous. The severity of Covid's Omicron strain has not been observed anywhere else on the planet. There have been no serious instances wherein the nations having an incidence of Omicron infections, such as Botswana and South Africa. This virus causes only minor symptoms. Sudhakar stated that there is no need to be worried.

The minister has urged all to take vaccines at the earliest. In the case of Omicron, there is not much explanation and nothing much to worry about. We already have encountered a Delta mutant, which is more worrisome than this, he stated.

As per the Dr Charu Dutt Arora, consultant Physician as well as Covid care expert, Ameri Health, Asian institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, with numerous mutations as well as high risk of transmission as well as leading to concerns about evading our vaccination strategy, the above variant is causing lot of worry worldwide. However, there exist no clear data that, Omicron infection evades our vaccinations. The Covid-19 vaccines are very effective in decreasing the rates of hospitalization as well as controlling complications as much as possible.

However, he has cautioned that people must take precautions because the virus may spread swiftly. Also, vaccination is essential to prevent the spread of the disease. In the state of Karnataka, the 1st dose of vaccination rate is above 93%, and the 2nd dose vaccination rate is 64%, according to him The Karnataka has the 3rd highest immunization coverage in the nation. By the end of December, the immunization campaign should be completed. We still have nearing to 70 lakh vaccines on hand. Everyone must get immunized freely, he stated.