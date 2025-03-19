Karnataka Opposition Leader Alleges "Goonda Raj" Under Congress Government

In a fierce critique delivered in the Karnataka Assembly, Opposition Leader R Ashoka launched a blistering attack on the Congress government, claiming that law and order has completely broken down across the state.

During his Assembly address, Ashoka alleged that Karnataka has deteriorated into a "goonda state" under the current administration, with citizens living in increasing fear. "There is no law and order under this government. Whether this government is alive or dead? People are waiting for this government to go," he declared.

The opposition leader further claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost control over both his administration and ministers. Ashoka questioned the governance structure, stating, "The situation is such that we don't know who is managing the Home Department. Other than Home Minister G Parmeshwara, district in-charge ministers seem to be handling it."

To support his accusations, Ashoka cited several recent high-profile cases, including the Hampi rape case, a gold smuggling case allegedly involving two ministers, and various murders throughout the state. He also criticized the government's silence regarding the gold smuggling case connected to Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

These allegations come amid growing concerns about a recent surge in serious crimes across Karnataka, with the opposition demanding immediate action to restore security and stronger governance from the state administration.