Karnataka Proposes Tunnel Roads to Ease Bengaluru Traffic and Improve Connectivity

The Karnataka government has proposed a tunnel road to improve connectivity between national highways entering Bengaluru as part of its infrastructure plans. The proposal includes two main tunnel projects: one between Hebbal and Silk Board, and another between KR Puram and Mysuru Road (Nayandahalli).

Another tunnel is planned to connect major roads like Mysuru Road, Hosur Road, Tumakuru Road, Ballari Road, and Old Madras Road to help reduce Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.

On 2nd April, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to discuss these projects and seek approval for important highway developments in the state. He thanked Gadkari for approving six previous projects and asked for the widening of state highways with high traffic volumes.

Karnataka has also requested the early approval of the Pune-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway, a tunnel at Shiradi Ghat on NH-75 to improve access between Mangaluru Port and Bengaluru, and upgrades to national highways in various areas. Additionally, the Chief Minister has requested Rs 24,000 crore for highway improvements in the 2025-2026 plan.