Karnataka Republic Day Police Medal Awards: 21 felicitated

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Republic Day, 21 police officers and personnel from Karnataka have been honoured with the prestigious President’s Medals. Two officers have received the President’s Distinguished Service Medal, while 19 others have been awarded the President’s Meritorious Service Medal.

Recipients of the Distinguished Service Medal

•Basavaraju Sharanappa Jille: DIGP, KSRP, Bengaluru

•Hanja Hussain: Commandant, KSRP, Tumakuru

Recipients of the Meritorious Service Medal

•Renuka K. Sukumar: DIGP, DCRE, Bengaluru

• Sanjeev M. Patil: AIGP, General, Police Headquarters

•B.M. Prasad: Commandant, IRB, Koppal

•Gopal D. Jogin: ACP, CCB Bengaluru

•Veerendra Naik N.: Deputy Commandant, KSRP, Bengaluru

•Gopalakrishna B. Gowdar: DySP, Chikkodi Subdivision, Belagavi

•H. Gurubasavaraj: Police Inspector, Lokayukta, Chitradurga

•Jayraj H.: Police Inspector, Govindapura Police Station, Bengaluru

•Pradeep B.R.: Circle Inspector of Police, Holenarasipura Subdivision, Hassan

•Mohammed Mukarram: Police Inspector, CCB, Bengaluru

•Vasanth Kumar M.A.: Police Inspector, Bureau of Immigration

•Manjunath V.G.: ASI, CID, Bengaluru

•Althaf Hussain N. Dakhani: ASI, Bengaluru

•Balendran Station R.H.C.: KSRP, Bengaluru

• Arunkumar: CHC, DIGP Office, Kalaburagi

•Nayaz Anjum: EHC, DPO, Chikkamagaluru

•Srinivas M.: CHC, DCP West Division Office, Bengaluru

•Ashraf P.M.: Senior Confidential Assistant, State Intelligence, Bengaluru

•Shivananda B.: CHC, Kundapura Police Station, Udupi

In total, 942 personnel from police, fire services, home guards, and other allied services across all states have been recognized for bravery and service with gallantry and service medals for the Republic Day celebrations of 2025.