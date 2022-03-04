Karnataka: Revenue Minister R Ashoka sets 15-day deadline to clear files

Mysuru: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka inaugurated the 'file disposal week' as part of 'Kandaya Spandana' programme setting up a deadline for revenue file clearance at the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner's office here on Thursday. The fifteen-day deadline began on Thursday for the district officials to clear all the files pending in various offices of the revenue department.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashoka said, "There are several thousand files pending for more than 20-30 years in the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar's offices. Files are also pending with the land records, memorandum from SC and ST communities and survey offices. We are far behind in the modern world of technology only due to this reason. These files must be cleared within two weeks

of time. The file clearance is a part of the drive to assist the public."

The minister also said that the Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham will make a report on the drive and warned actions will be taken against any official who failed to clear the pending files.

Reportedly, there were over 2 lakh files pending in the revenue department offices and on average, 30,000 files were pending in each of the 30 districts. The initiatives such as paying pension and money related to other social security schemes at the doorstep of

beneficiaries were initiated to help the public by making it easier.

The working hours for the revenue department offices have been extended by 90 minutes a day for the next seven days. There will be no holiday for the staff. Chamaraja Nagar constituency BJP MLA L Nagendra, Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr B S Manjunatha Swamy and other officials were present.