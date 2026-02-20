Karnataka Student Assaults Invigilator After Being Caught Cheating During Exam

An internal examination at a homeopathic college in Karnataka turned violent when a student allegedly assaulted an invigilator who caught him cheating. The incident, recorded on CCTV inside the examination hall, took place at Dr Malakareddy Homeopathic College in Kalaburagi.

According to sources, the student, identified as Shahbaz from Kerala, was using a mobile phone during an internal examination on Homeopathic Materia Medica when he was detected. Assistant Professor Shivaraj Kumar, who was on invigilation duty, confronted the student, confiscated his answer sheet, and asked him to leave the hall.

CCTV footage shows a tense verbal exchange between the two before the situation escalated. The student is seen attempting to leave and then returning to confront the professor again. Moments later, he allegedly punched the invigilator inside the classroom as other students rose from their seats and intervened to restrain him.

College authorities said the student’s parents were informed immediately following the incident. The administration has decided that Shahbaz will not be permitted to appear for further examinations at the institution.

Sources indicated that, as of now, no formal police complaint has been lodged by the faculty member. The college has initiated an internal inquiry, stating that further action will depend on its findings.

The episode has sparked concerns about discipline during examinations and the safety of faculty members within educational institutions in Karnataka.