Karnataka to Host global ‘Startup-VC Connect’ at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Bengaluru: Venture Capital Connect- a three-day programme connecting Startups and Investors is being organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka as a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 (BTS2024) from November 19-21, 2024. The program is expected to draw over 50 leading global investors, including family offices, angel investors, and venture capital firms from across the globe, bringing a combined potential investment fund of more than 17.5 billion USD.

More than 322 startups of diverse range have registered to participate in the programme, of which 118 have applied for patents. This includes 23 ideation stage startups, 142 early traction stage startups, 75 concept validation stage startups, and 82 growth stage startups. These startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations to an audience of top investors and receive valuable insights and mentorship on scaling their businesses. Investors attending will gain unique access to a robust pipeline of innovative, high-growth startups, across various technology sectors.

This programme is strongly focused on catalysing growth specifically for Karnataka-based startups and has support from leading investment associations and registered VC networks in India. This initiative aligns with the State’s commitment to fostering innovation, providing Karnataka-based startups with an opportunity to access substantial capital and mentorship.

About this programme, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge expressed, “Karnataka has always been at the forefront of innovation, and with BTS 2024, we are amplifying this momentum by creating a direct bridge between our startups and global investors. This programme is more than a funding opportunity, it is a strategic investment in the future of Karnataka’s entrepreneurs, who are shaping tomorrow’s technology landscape.”

The Venture Capital Connect programme is just one of the many programmes for the Startup community at BTS 2024. The event will also feature dedicated Startup track with 3 days of engaging panels and keynotes, a Startup Pavilion for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative products and solutions, a Product Launch arena, Networking programs, Awards, and more.