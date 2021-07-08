Karnataka to waive loans of farmers who died of Covid

Bengaluru: Government of Karnataka is mulling waiver of crop loans taken by farmers who have succumbed to Covid-19. The final decision will be announced soon.

The sources from the co-operative department said that instructions have already been given to all cooperative organizations to submit the details of the farmers who have died of Covid. Co-Operation Minister S T Somashekar on Thursday said the State government was mulling waiving loans taken from the District Credit Cooperative (DCC) and Apex banks by farmers, who succumbed to coronavirus.

He said the data is being gathered and the government will take a decision in a couple of days. Depending on the amount of loan taken by those who have died due to the disease in the limits of DCC and Apex banks, which are in profit, the government is considering waiving their loans, Somashekar said. The minister also hailed the formation of new Ministry of Cooperation at the Centre, saying it would provide impetus to the cooperative sector.